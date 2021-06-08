SEEKONK -- Crews are on scene at a fire in a building on Pond Street.
Traffic was blocked on roads near the site of what appears to be a vacant house covered in overgrowth located directly across the intersection with Marion Street.
The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m.
A representative of the state's Fire Marshal's office is at the scene.
The Sun Chronicle will more have more on this story as information becomes available.
