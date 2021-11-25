MANSFIELD -- The driver of an SUV died early Thanksgiving morning when the vehicle went off Interstate 495 into a tree, a fire official said.
The male victim, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. on I-495 South, just prior to the Route 140 exit, according to the fire chief.
The SUV sustained heavy damage, he said.
Foxboro firefighters assisted local firefighters.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police.
Other details were not immediately available.
