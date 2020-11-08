A woman in Attleboro who lives near the Seekonk line said she thought there had been an explosion in the area when a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in New Bedford at 9:10 a.m. today
There were calls to local police as people reported pictures falling from walls and feeling tremors in their homes.
The National Weather Service in Norton said the the quake was centered in Bliss Corner, a section of Dartmouth. It was felt throughout Eastern Mass., according to the US Geological Service.
People in Rhode Island also reported feeling tremors.
Minor damage was reported in Fall River.
The Sun Chronicle will have more on this story as further information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.