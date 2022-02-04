Attleboro area drivers and pedestrians are being warned of freezing up conditions starting as soon as late Friday morning as rain is forecast to switch to freezing rain and sleet.
A rapid freezeup known as a flash freeze will bring icy conditions and should make driving and even walking dangerous in the afternoon and evening, authorities warn, impacting the commute home.
Most Attleboro area schools have canceled classes for Friday, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, or dismissing students just before noon such as Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham, Tri-County, Bristol Aggie, Norfolk Aggie, and Southeastern Voc-Tech also called off school, and Bishop Feehan High School had remote learning.
The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a winter weather advisory for the area, and up to an inch of sleet is possible.
Temperatures are expected to drop from the 40s to below freezing by around noon, meteorologists said.
Rain was somewhat heavy at times in areas overnight and in the morning, and coupled with the unseasonably warm temperatures melted a lot of the snow that landed during last weekend's blizzard.
There was some flooding, and residents were advised to clear snow and ice from storm drains near their homes.
Northern parts and other states were seeing snow from the storm.
Gov. Charlie Baker directed all non-emergency state employees working in the Executive Branch agencies not to report to work Friday.
“Driving tomorrow is expected to be horrible, especially tomorrow morning, and we are asking everyone to be careful and stay off the roads if possible,” Baker said Thursday night. “If you have to travel, please take extra time, drive slowly and look out for the flash freeze on the roads.”
“The morning commute will be especially treacherous, as the forecast calls for rain, sleet, freezing rain then snow and as temperatures drop quickly, we expect icing and a flash freeze,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “Crews will be patrolling, but due to the nature of this storm, wet pavement could become icy quite quickly.”
The rain made it difficult to pretreat roads for the expected icing, officials said.
The MBTA advised riders to prepare for travel delays.
Customers should visit www.mbta.com/winter to learn about any delays or impacts to service.
Saturday is forecast to get only up to the upper 20s and dip to the upper teens. Sunday should have similar highs but plunge to the low teens at night.