Nearly 4,000 Attleboro area homes and businesses lost electricity as Tropical Storm Elsa swept through Southeastern New England Friday.
A total of 2,147 of 7,660 customers in Norton lost power Friday afternoon, National Grid reported. All have since had electricity restored.
Friday morning, 1,047 of 5,289 customers were without electricity in Wrentham, and 452 in Foxboro, National Grid said, but those power failures were also resolved.
There were some reports of flooding in the area.
In Norton, barricades were placed across Cross Street at the Rumford River dam around 12:45 p.m. because water was coming across the street.
There was also flooding on East Street (Route 106) in Mansfield near Easton. A manhole cover reportedly came off.
Rain more than wind was a threat to the area, meteorologists said, with 1 to 3 inches forecast.
Between midnight and 7 a.m. just over 2 inches of rain fell in Norton and between midnight and 8 a.m. a little over 2 inches was recorded in Norfolk, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
A flash flood watch had been issued for the region until 4 p.m. due to the tropical downpours.
Winds were predicted to gust to 25 to 40 mph around these parts.
The area to the left of the storm track were targeted for the most rain, with stronger winds for the right of the storm path.
Elsa was packing winds as high as 50 mph around noon as it was moving about 30 mph off the Southern New England coast and accelerating.
The biggest impact locally was poised to be into the early afternoon.
The fast-moving storm was expected to be out of the region by mid-afternoon.
Saturday is forecast to be mostly dry, with a chance of some rain in spots and highs in the 70s. Similar weather is expected Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.