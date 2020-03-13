King Philip and Norfolk schools have joined a growing list of school systems in Massachusetts and across the country closing in the wake of the coronavirus.
Attleboro schools were open Friday, but city school officials issued the following statement on their Facebook page Friday, indicating schools could close for two or more weeks.
" In consultation with local health officials, we continue to deem our schools to be a safe place for our students. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Attleboro. However, as we have all experienced this week, the situation is quite fluid and we will continue to monitor conditions and move swiftly when circumstances change. Everyone should begin planning for the increasingly likely outcome that we will eventually experience a prolonged cancellation of two or more weeks. We will communicate more to families (Friday) after consideration of new information expected in the morning."
King Philip and Norfolk school officials say they decided to close schools today as a precaution and to take a proactive step to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We do not come to this decision lightly, however, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff healthy and safe," KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "Several school districts throughout the state are taking the same precautions, including some of our close neighbors. The coronavirus situation is one that is fluid and we have to be able to react accordingly. Closing school (today) will give us more time to weigh our options going forward."
A decision about the coming weeks will be made by the end of the week, King Philip and Norfolk school officials said, as further guidelines are expected from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Friday.
While students and staff are out of the buildings, custodial staff will conduct a comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing throughout King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and King Philip Middle School in Norfolk. That work is in addition to the daily cleaning the district has implemented in recent weeks in light of the virus and as is customary during flu season. The schools were also heavily cleaned last weekend.
Norfolk's two elementary schools also will be more thoroughly cleaned.
"The health and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and we believe the decision to close schools (Friday) will not only allow for a deep cleaning of both schools, but will give us more time consider what course of action to take going forward as more and more school districts in Massachusetts cancel school throughout the rest of the month," Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said.
Norfolk school officials announced there are three students who were self-quarantining.
Two King Philip students, one at the high school and one at the middle school, have been asked by health officials to remain home after coming in contact with individuals who have the coronavirus, KP school officials said.
The state Department of Public Health advises individuals to self-quarantine if they have come in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Plainville schools were shut Monday for a deep cleaning of the town's two elementary schools, partly because of suspicion a parent may have contracted the virus.
Norwood school officials also shut down schools Friday and plan for them to be closed at least through March 20.
Several school districts in Middlesex County also closed Friday.
Also, some Attleboro area school systems, including Norton, Mansfield and Dighton-Rehoboth, are canceling events and activities and restricting others to just students and staff.
"At this time Norton Public Schools has decided as a precaution due to the coronavirus concerns, that all after school/evening/weekend activities, including all athletics, and use of NPS facilities will be suspended through Monday," school officials said.
A decision will be made by Monday on what will happen going forward, officials added.
Dighton-Rehoboth school officials announced they are enacting a response plan to ensure continued daily operation of schools. Part of the response plan includes social distancing as well as protocols for cleaning school buildings.
The plans, which follow guidance from the local boards of health, calls for:
● Postponing all afterschool and evening events that involve adults entering buildings along with students, as well as events that take place during the school day and allow for the gathering of adults such as parents and grandparents.
● Postponing all use of school buildings by outside groups until further notice.
● Afternoon/after school/evening/weekend events that are attended by students only (and faculty members) will take place as scheduled, or until further notice.
● All volunteers are asked to not volunteer in schools at this time.
● All field trips are postponed.
● Staff professional development events that take place outside the district, including conferences and trainings, will be canceled or rescheduled.
● Encouraging schools to use teleconferencing whenever possible in place of in-person meetings with families/parents/guardians.
D-R school officials urge organizations including the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and parent advisory councils to follow the recommendation of social distancing and postpone gatherings and events.
