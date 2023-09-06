FOXBORO -- A two-car crash late Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic on Interstate 495 claimed the life of a 24-year-old Mansfield woman, the third fatality on area highways in two weeks.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was stopped in traffic on I-495 South when her 2018 Ford Escape was struck by a southbound SUV, which then burst into flames, authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed.
The Mansfield woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she later died, according to state police.
The driver of a 2012 Hyundai Tuscon that burst into flames, a 30-year-old North Easton man, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
His name was not released by state police and there was no update Wednesday morning on his condition.
The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the area of the South Street overpass, prior to the Interstate 95 interchange.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police accident reconstruction experts, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office and troopers at the Foxboro barracks.
No charges were immediately filed, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Foxboro and Plainville firefighters were among the first responders to the crash to put out the fire and treat the victims.
MassDOT responded to the scene to conduct an inspection of the bridge overpass for damage that may have been caused from the vehicle fire.
The carnage on the highways began Aug. 28 when 58-year-old Randall Ricketts of Foxboro, a married father of three children, died after his car was struck head on on I-95 North in North Attleboro by an SUV, authorities say.
The SUV went out of control on I-95 South after it was struck by a hit-and-run driver and went across the grass median into Ricketts’ car, according to state police.
The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and a woman and her 5-year-old son were also injured. All were brought to hospitals but authorities have not provided updates on their conditions.
A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested about a mile from the scene in Attleboro. He is being held in jail after pleading innocent to motor vehicle homicide and related charges in Attleboro District Court.
Two days later, 40-year-old Matthew Torti of West Brookfield died after his car struck the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on I-295 North at the North Attleboro and Attleboro border just before the I-95 interchange during the evening commuter rush hour.