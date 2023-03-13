MANSFIELD -- One person is dead and another was critically injured when the SUV they were traveling in went off Interstate 95 South and crashed into woods Monday morning, officials said.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. about a mile south of Interstate-495 near the North Attleboro border. State police and fire officials were awaiting a state medical examiner.
Both victims were trapped in the vehicle and the critically injured person was freed by firefighters using power tools, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
A state police spokesman said the injuries were life-threatening.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police.
A witness told The Sun Chronicle she was a passenger in a pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer in the right travel lane that was hit by the SUV.
“He came from the high-speed lane and hit the back of the trailer,” the witness said.
The SUV then went off the highway, down an embankment and hit a tree, she said.
An off-duty North Attleboro firefighter on his way home was the first on the scene of the crash, Coleman said.
North Attleboro and Mansfield firefighters responded to the scene.
The right travel lane and breakdown lane were blocked by state Department of Transportation workers for about three hours. Traffic was backed up to I-495 while state police and fire officials were on the scene.
Assisting troopers from the Foxboro barracks were state police assigned to the collision analysis and reconstruction section, the crime scene services and Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The Sun Chronicle will publish more information when it becomes available.