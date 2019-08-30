NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 21-year-old North Attleboro man was killed and two others seriously injured in a triple stabbing Thursday night in a residential area not far from Route 1 and Falls Pond.
A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested, Bristol County District Attorney's office spokesman Gregg Miliote confirmed late Thursday night.
"North Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office and prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide," Miliote said.
The other two victims, a 21-year-old North Billerica man and a 21-year-old North Attleboro man, were rushed by ambulances to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro respectively with serious injuries, Miliote said.
Police and fire personnel about 8:40 p.m. responded to a reported stabbing involving three victims to 25 Birch Road, which is off Jefferson Street that runs to Route 1.
Ambulances from North Attleboro and Attleboro fire departments responded, and a Plainville ambulance also went to the scene but didn't transport anyone.
The suspect, whose name wasn't released, is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Attleboro District Court.
Victims are not being identified until next of kin are notified, Miliote added.
Birch Road is a dead end street with several houses on it. Residents stood outside their homes as the road was flooded with police and fire vehicles.
A man was observed being led away from a blood-splattered SUV to an unmarked police car.
An apartment on nearby Jefferson Street was also the scene of police activity.
The Sun Chronicle will have more on this breaking news story as additional information is learned and a more complete story in its weekend printed edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.