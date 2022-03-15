WRENTHAM -- One person died in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck on Route 1 early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Route 1 about 3:40 a.m.
Route 1 between Thurston Street and Route 140 will be closed for just over three hours while Wrentham and state police investigate the crash.
In posts on social media, Police Chief Bill McGrath urged drivers to seek alternate routes during the commuter rush hour.
