Plainridge Park Casino off Route 1 in Plainville and the two other casinos in Massachusetts are being shut down by the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaming floors will close to patrons at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Saturday morning.
"The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously to temporarily suspend operation at the state’s three casino properties, including Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino," Elaine Driscoll, director of communications for the commission, said in a statement. "In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made in collaboration and cooperation with our licensees to safeguard the health and well-being of casino guests, employees, and regulators."
It appears the casinos will be closed for at least two weeks.
"As we all continue to navigate this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation, our agency and our licensees will remain in close consultation with public health authorities and government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming operation," Driscoll said. "This decision will be reassessed in two weeks.
Live harness racing is scheduled to start at Plainridge in April.
Plainridge representatives pointed out there have been no confirmed cases of the virus at the casino.
Plainridge has been undergoing more intense than usual cleaning, taken other sanitary steps and even increased fresh air circulation.
"We are all doing our best to appropriately and thoughtfully respond to this highly complex and unprecedented set of circumstances and uncertainties," Driscoll said. "United in a shared goal of preventing the spread of infection, the MGC and our licensees view this immediate mitigation measure as our social responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of one another above all else."
Casino patrons are asked to visit massgaming.com/COVID19 for the latest information.
In Rhode Island, Twin River's two casinos, in Lincoln and Tiverton, were closed after midnight Saturday under state orders recommended by the state Department of Health.
"The closure is anticipated to last one week, at which point the situation will be reassessed based on the most up-to-date data and guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health,” state Lottery Director Gerry Aubin said.
"During the closure, Twin River will work with the Department of Health to implement additional protections for customers, before the facilities reopen," Aubin said. "The casino management is fully cooperating with the Lottery on the closure. We understand that this decision may be disappointing to our customers, and we appreciate your patience. Our top priority is the safety of Rhode Islanders."
Twin River earlier had enhanced its cleaning and canceled all its events for the remainder of the month at its Lincoln venue.
The two casinos in Connecticut, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, remain open but have been canceling and postponing events such as concerts and taking other measures.
Foxwoods canceled or postponed all shows through March 23, closed its bingo hall Saturday and plans to close its buffet Monday. It also was planning to close table games and its racing venue Monday. Bus transportation was suspended Friday.
Both casinos have been cleaning more regularly as well as taking other sanitary steps.
