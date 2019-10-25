PLAINVILLE -- A 21-year-old man is being charged with the murder of his mother late Thursday night.
Carlyn D. Murphy, 51, was stabbed to death in her home at 37 Landau Road, according to a joint statement by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Plainville Police Chief James Alfred.
Plainville Police were called to the home for an apparent homicide about 10:15 p.m.
Murphy was discovered dead of apparent stab wounds, authorities said.
The ensuing investigation by Plainville detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest overnight of her son, Sean Murphy, 21, they said.
The son also lived at 37 Landau Road.
Police broadcast reports indicated the father had told police his son may have been heading to see "The Joker."
Area police departments were alerted and Foxboro police were also involved but it is unclear if the suspect made it to an area movie theater.
A theater showing the first "Joker" movie was the scene of a mass shooting and there have been concerns of more violence at the new movie, and police were stationed at some theaters.
"While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger," authorities said.
The home was surrounded by police tape and police were observed spending a lot of time taking photos near the garage.
Landau Road is off Messenger Street (Route 106) near the elementary school complex and not far from North Attleboro.
Sean Murphy was scheduled to be arraigned around 9 a.m. in Wrentham District Court, where more information is expected to be revealed.
The last murder that took place in Plainville was in March 2009 when a Texas man stabbed his aunt, April Mackie, 56, and hid her body in her Village Green apartment. The apartment complex is located off Route 106 near the latest murder.
Randall Carpeno Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced in June 2012 to a 16 to 18-year prison term. Carpeno, who was 41 at the time of the killing, had claimed he acted in self-defense after his legally blind aunt came at him with a knife.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information on the latest murder on our website and in Saturday's printed weekend edition.
