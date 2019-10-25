PLAINVILLE -- A 21-year-old man is charged with the murder of his mother late Thursday night.
Carlyn D. Murphy, 51, was stabbed to death in her home at 37 Landau Road, according to a joint statement by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Plainville Police Chief James Alfred.
Plainville police were called to the home for an apparent homicide about 10:15 p.m. where Murphy was discovered dead from stab wounds, authorities said.
The ensuing investigation by Plainville detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest overnight of her son, Sean Murphy, 21, they said.
The son also lives at the Landau Road home.
Police broadcast reports indicated the father had told police his son may have been heading to see "The Joker."
Area police departments were alerted and Foxboro police were also involved, but it is unclear if the suspect made it to an area movie theater.
"The Joker" movie includes the scene of a mass killing and there have been concerns of violence. Police were present in some theaters when the movie was first released.
"While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger," authorities said.
The home was surrounded by police tape and police were seen spending a lot of time taking photos near the garage.
Landau Road is off Messenger Street (Route 106) near the elementary school complex and not far from North Attleboro.
Sean Murphy is scheduled to be arraigned around 9 a.m. in Wrentham District Court, where more information is expected to be revealed.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.