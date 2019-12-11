WRENTHAM -- A snowplow plowed more than snow early Wednesday morning, crashing into a utility pole in Wrentham Center, taking down wires and closing Dedham Street (Route 1A) for the morning.
The accident was reported in the early morning hours, affecting the morning commute and causing about 400 homes and businesses to lose electricity.
The utility pole that was hit held transformers, causing even more headaches.
Utility wires were pulled from the nearby Original Congregational Church.
National Grid reported it hoped to have power restored by about 9 a.m.
Route 1A northbound traffic heading toward Norfolk was detoured up nearby East Street (Route 140) to Winter Street, and southbound traffic toward downtown Wrentham was closed at the intersection of Winter and North streets.
School buses had to be detoured as well, and students at King Philip Regional High School down the street usually park in the parking lot across from the church but that lot was closed.
Residential traffic was allowed in some areas.
