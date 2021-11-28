SEEKONK -- Police continue to investigate following a death early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
The investigation remains active with local and state police at the scene outside Melvin's Tire Pros near the intersection of Fall River Avenue and School Street in Seekonk.
Medical examiners' vehicles arrived on the scene around noon.
"The situation is under control and there is no threat to the public," Seekonk Police tweeted earlier Sunday morning.
A vehicle lying with its roof off is in the parking lot off Route 6 and the immediate area is blocked off to traffic.
No other information was immediately available.
The Sun Chronicle will have more on this story as it becomes available.
