The state's public and private schools will stay closed through the end of the academic year, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today.
Baker also said the state’s day care centers will remain closed until the end of June.
Baker said there was no “authoritative guidance” on how to operate schools or get students to and from classes safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe students therefore cannot safely return to school and avoid the risk of transmitting this virus to others,” he said in a noontime press conference. “It’s the right thing to do, considering the facts on the ground associated with the COVID 19 pandemic."
Schools in the commonwealth have been closed since mid-March in an effort to control the pandemic. That order by the governor had been set to expire May 4.
Baker said distance learning would continue.
Baker also said all non-emergency child care programs would remain closed until June 29, although programs for the children of health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers would continue.
