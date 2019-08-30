NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The second of two stabbing victims has died and a third remains hospitalized in serious condition, while a 19-year-old man heads to court Friday.
The suspect, Daniel Randall of 25 Birch Road, faces arraignment Friday in Attleboro District Court on two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
The victims were identified as Aidan Hanrahan, 21, of 54 Barrows St., in North Attleboro, and Joshua Lemken, 21, of 54 Peck St., in North Attleboro.
Police and fire personnel responded about 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a reported stabbing involving three victims at 25 Birch Road.
Hanrahan was found by first responders inside of 25 Birch Road and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night. It was his 21st birthday.
Lemken, who was also found inside the house, died early Friday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence despite the efforts of paramedics and hospital staff, according to the district attorney's office.
The third victim, 21-year-old Erik Lundstedt of North Attleboro, remains hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital in serious but stable condition, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney's office said.
Lundstedt is expected to recover from his wounds, according to Miliote.
Lundstedt was found outside the house suffering from a stab wounds to his abdomen. He was treated by paramedics and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, according to court records.
Randall was treated at Rhode Island Hospital for a serious hand injury and was taken back to the North Attleboro police station after he was treated, Miliote said.
No motive was released.
"At this point, it's still ongoing," Miliote said of the investigation by state police detectives and local detectives.
Miliote said the defendant and the victims knew each other.
Police were still at the scene Friday morning at 25 Birch Road, a residential area off Jefferson Street not far from Route 1 and Falls Pond.
Authorities initially said one of the victims was from Billerica but all are from North Attleboro.
Ambulances from North Attleboro and Attleboro fire departments responded, and a Plainville ambulance also went to the scene but didn't transport anyone.
A man was observed being led away from a blood-splattered SUV to an unmarked police car.
An apartment on nearby Jefferson Street was also the scene of police activity.
