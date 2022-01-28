ATTLEBORO -- The National Weather Service in Norton Friday morning issued a blizzard warning for the region.
The area of the warning was expanded west from Cape Cod to the Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 corridor and Rhode Island, according to the weather service.
The nor’easter is expected to dump widespread snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches or more. Wind gusts of 40- to 60-mph with visibility of a quarter mile or less are also predicted, the weather service said.
AccuWeather said the storm will develop rapidly and strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” as it moves northward along the Eastern Seaboard and pounds eastern New England, creating an all-out blizzard in some areas.
“This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, which will be a blizzard in some spots, especially in southern New England,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
“Bands of heavy snow will develop in eastern New England during the heart of the storm that can produce 2-4 inches of snow per hour, extremely intense snowfall rates,” he said.
“There will also be the potential for thunder and lightning associated with these intense bands. Travel is likely to be nearly impossible in parts of southeastern New England on Saturday and Saturday night,” Porter said.