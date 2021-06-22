ATTLEBORO -- The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Attleboro area Tuesday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms with winds as high as 60 mph and hail a quarter-inch round are possible, according to the weather service.
The warning is until 2:45 p.m.
A power failure in Attleboro affected 110 electric customers. Power was expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m., according to National Grid.
Meanwhile, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance issued some safety tips Tuesday. This week is Lightning Safety Week.
Lachance said to abide by the phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
Seek shelter immediately even if caught out in the open: If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but does not remove you from danger.
If you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, the following actions may reduce your risk:
• Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.
• Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.
• Never shelter under an isolated tree.
• Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.
• Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.
• Stay away from objects that conduct electricity such as barbed wire fences and power lines.
