SEEKONK — A 37-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver.
The accident was reported about 6:45 p.m. in a residential area near 893 Newman Ave. (Route 152) and French Drive.
The woman, whose name wasn’t being released by authorities, and who was with a young boy, was taken by a Seekonk ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, where she was later pronounced dead, Seekonk Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said. The boy didn’t appear to be injured.
An eyewitness said the woman was near the lip of a driveway and sidewalk when she was struck.
Dana Johnson of Seekonk, who was driving a truck, said he saw the vehicle hit the woman, who he said flew up in the air and came down on and rolled off the vehicle.
Johnson said he immediately pulled his vehicle across Newman Avenue to block traffic.
A doctor also passing by stopped and administered first aid, Johnson said.
The vehicle that hit the woman, described by police as a light-colored SUV-type vehicle, possibly a silver or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee between the years 1999-2004, fled north on Newman Avenue.
“The vehicle should have front passenger side damage,” Jardine said. “The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible for this tragic crash.”
Attleboro police were also helping with the search for the vehicle.
State police reconstruction experts responded to the scene.
A good mile or so of Newman Avenue was closed off, from Baker Street to Brown Street.
Attleboro and Rehoboth police assisted with traffic control.
Anyone having information is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Department at 508-336-8123.
Detectives from the Seekonk Police Department, in conjunction with State Police Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the incident.
