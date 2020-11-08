KP program on substance abuse tonight
WRENTHAM — A program on youth substance abuse is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, via Zoom.
The session for parents/guardians that involves a discussion by the SAFE Coalition is sponsored by Healthy KP. For more information visit www.kingphilip.org.
Plainville to hold tax hearing
PLAINVILLE — Selectmen, with input from assessors, will hold the town’s annual public tax hearing at their meeting Monday night.
The virtual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., with the hearing at 7 p.m. Visit www.plainville.ma.
At the hearing, selectmen will decide the tax burden shift between homes and businesses and announce a tentative tax rate for this budget year, which began July 1.
