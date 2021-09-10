ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers are big, one of the most physically imposing football teams in the Hockomock League.
Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan hopes that can translate into more yards, both on the ground and in the air, as well as more visits to the end zone.
“We had trouble moving the ball,” said Strachan, in his ninth season on the AHS sideline. “I thought defensively we were pretty solid last season, but offensively, we didn’t get enough done. Hopefully, we’ve done some things to fix that.”
The Bombardiers’ strength is in the size and strength of the offensive line, which Strachan hopes will create space for the running backs and time for the quarterbacks to read defenses and get the ball downfield.
Senior captain Chris Leonardo (6-3, 285) and senior captain Alvin Harrison (6-2, 270) are the fixtures at the tackle positions with senior Laraque Kerwensly (6-0, 285) also in the rotation.
Junior Isaiah Miranda (5-10, 245) looms as the starter at center with senior Will Brewer (5-10, 210) as the reserve.
The Bombardiers have big guards too in senior Jake Struminski (6-3, 275) on the right and senior Isaac Pereira (6-3, 310) on the left with senior Nathan Vero (6-4, 320) also in the mix.
To better cultivate an attack behind those Bombardier bruisers, Strachan has brought in former Boston College High offensive coordinator John Lane and Stoughton High assistant Anthony Pirri (of North Attleboro High football fame) as assistants.
Heading into the season, senior captain Blake Garzaro (6-0, 175) and junior Aiden Hochwarter (5-10, 175) are sharing the quarterback role. Garzaro started the season and Hochwarter finished the season during the spring.
“We spent a lot of time on the offense in the offseason,” Strachan said of AHS coming off of a 2-4 spring record and an affinity for not finding the end zone.
“We couldn’t throw the ball and then that allows the defenses to stack up everybody inside,” Strachan said. “We have to be able to throw the ball.”
The Bombardiers are looking for breakout seasons from senior Kaiden Murray (5-11, 180) and senior Ryan Betts (5-10, 180). Murray was slowed by injuries during the spring, but could be the prime- time threat (“he looks really good,” said Strachan) while Betts is “tough-nosed.”
Junior Ethan Lako (5-8, 165) and sophomore speedster Adrian Rivera (5-7, 155) have the potential to be the breakaway threats.
“That kid is going to shock some people, he’s very dynamic, he could be somebody special — he’s fast,” Strachan said.
The Bombardiers have size and strength too at the tight end position in a pair of seniors, Hayden Hegarty (6-4, 195) and Chris Dame (6-4, 195).
“When we go double tight end, those two will be going back and forth, they’re identical,” Strachan said.
In the receiver roles will be senior Chris Mota (5-9, 170), junior Logan Briggs (5-10, 175) and junior Anthony Salviati (5-10, 175).
The Bombardiers had just one scrimmage, against Foxboro and Strachan saw improvement from the juniors and sophomores who gained valuable varsity experience during the six-game spring season.
The Bombardier defense was generally solid during the spring, but on the field too often due to the inefficiency of the offense. At the moment, Strachan has Pereira and Struminski at the tackle spots with Leonardo and Harrison at the end positions.
Senior captain Keigan Conley and Hegarty are situated at outside linebacker roles with junior Spencer Sherck (6-2, 180), sophomore Alex Suarez (6-0, 205) Dame, Betts and Brewer inside.
“There are some really young guys in there,” Strachan said of the relative lack of experience.
In the defensive secondary, the AHS mentor has a trio of veterans with very good cover skills in junior Ayden Ramirez (6-3, 175), Salviati and Lako.
“I look at it this way, we have eight starters back, we have a good nucleus and we’re older and more athletic,” Strachan said of his roster. “We were young last year and we had some issues at certain positions. We couldn’t throw the ball very well.”
The Bombardiers play two of their three games in September on the road. AHS opened the season at home against Durfee and then visit crosstown rival Bishop Feehan on Sept. 17 and New Bedford on Sept. 24.
“This is a good senior class for us, we’re older. But, we have to be able to throw the ball to help our running game,” Stachan said, hoping that newcomers like Ramirez and Rivera can emerge as dynamos. “We’ve done a lot of work in that area.
“It’s really important for us to gain confidence and stay healthy the first month of the season. We’re mature, we’re s senior-laden group. I have a good feeling about this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.