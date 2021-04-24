DJSA Architecture PC, a full service architectural firm specializing in commercial and corporate design, has named John Kinney of North Attleboro to the position of BIM (building information modeling) manager. BIM is a process that allows multiple stakeholders and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) professionals to collaborate on the planning, design and construction of a building within one 3D model. He served in a similar capacity at Integrata Architecture in Falmouth prior to joining DJSA.
***
Nancy Vetstein Hershfield, daughter of League School of Greater Boston co-founders Leona and Arnold Vetstein, has rejoined the school’s board of directors. Her brother was the inspiration for establishing the school and her family has “devoted their lives to helping students with Autism Spectrum Disorder live to their fullest potential,” according to a news release. The school is located in Walpole. Hershfield is the founder of The Outbox Inc., a brand strategy and copywriting company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.