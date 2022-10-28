ATTLEBORO -- Businesses of all kinds, high and low tech, are looking for workers.
One them, which is more high tech, is in Attleboro Industrial Park at 107 Frank Mossberg Drive -- CMT Engineered Syntactic Systems.
It’s tucked away at the end of the road doing its thing quietly and very successfully.
CMT was just presented with a 2022 “Making it in Massachusetts” award by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.
The company was founded in 1998 in Dedham by Tony Colageo, Tom Murray and Noel Tessier (CMT).
Murray said the name also stands for Composite Materials Technology and he joked that his children are named Catherine, Meghan and Thomas, so the choices are plentiful.
But the firm needs six to seven employees who can work in production and engineering.
The company currently has 63 employees so there’s about a 10% deficit in the workforce, he said.
“Our biggest challenge is people.”
CMT has been having such a hard time recruiting qualified people that state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, arranged a tour of the company on Friday for Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Pembroke, chair of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development in the state Legislature.
Hawkins said CMT is doing “big things” in Attleboro.
“Manufacturing has not left the city. It’s not jewelry anymore, it’s something else,” he said.
Terrence Woldorf, managing director for the company, said most people have used something the firm has manufactured.
“Most people have not gone through a day without touching something we made,” he said.
The company makes an array of plastic materials, from the kind used to package food in grocery stores to super high-tech materials that can maintain buoyancy and withstand enormous pressure in deep sea submarines.
One of those constructed with that material is the mini-submarine Alvin used by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod.
Murray said Alvin was recently upgraded to withstand pressure from 4,500 meters to 6,500 meters.
CMT manufactures plastics buoyant and strong enough to withstand pressure up to 11,000 meters, which is basically the bottom of the ocean, he said.
That includes some autonomous vehicles which were involved in looking for airliners that went down in the ocean.
One was an Air France airliner that crashed in the Atlantic on its way to Paris in 2009 and another was from Malaysia Airlines which went down in the South China Sea on its way to Beijing in 2014.
The company also manufactures battery packs for electric vehicles, which are essentially fire-proof so that if one bursts into flames the fire is less likely to spread.
And the company specializes in creating thin and clear plastics that package fruit and vegetables in supermarkets.
“There’s a huge market for that right now,” Murray said.
The thin packaging is something that was not possible with “injection molding,” a more low-tech method to form different plastic products, he said.
Less plastic used means less pollution, Murray said.
Right now the company is looking for fabricating and engineering applicants.
Those applying for fabricating jobs should have a background in vocational-technical training and those applying for engineering jobs should have engineering degrees.
Murray said the company is looking especially for those with degrees in mechanical engineering.
Much of the work requires close attention to detail, he said.
Cutler said state lawmakers may be able to help with training grants.
“We have workforce training grants,” he said. “The challenge for us is to make sure to connect the dots and get the money down here to Attleboro."
While the jewelry industry left the city decades ago there is still a lot of manufacturing in the city, Hawkins said.
“It’s here in Attleboro,” he said. “The problem is nobody knows it’s here.”