ATTLEBORO — MassDevelopment has awarded grants totaling just over $1 million to 22 community health centers, including Manet Community Health Center in Attleboro.
Manet received $31,191 which it will use to build a public restroom at its new location in the Bronson Building at 8 North Main St.
“These grants are critical in the ongoing work of community health centers to serve their under-resourced communities,” Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President and CEO Michael Curry said. “Funding that invests in medical equipment upgrades and facility improvements for community health centers means more care for more patients in need.”
The , through its Community Health Center Grant Program offers grants of up to $50,000 to fund capital improvement projects including construction, renovation, equipment, furniture, technology-related projects, as well as facility needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manet has three locations in Quincy as well as ones in Hull, Taunton, and Attleboro.
It delivers care to more than 20,000 patients annually and offers services and programs for infants, children, adolescents, adults and seniors.
MassDevelopment is a quasi-public entity whose goals are to stimulate business, drive economic growth, and help communities thrive across Massachusetts, according to its website.