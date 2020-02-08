ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Rotary Club has announced it provided over $66,000 in grants and scholarships to students, nonprofits and organizations in the greater Attleboro community last year.
An additional $5,826 was donated to the Rotary International Foundation’s efforts to eradicate polio, provide clean water, and to support literacy, education and peace around the world, it said.
In March, the club will once again be hosting its annual online fundraising auction.
Local businesses that wish to purchase online ads or donate items can email auction@attlebororotary.org.
Grants and donations included:
- Hebron Food Pantry, for new refrigerated truck ($10,000)
- Spring Fling, luncheon for 400 Attleboro/Norton seniors from the Councils on Aging, nursing homes and assisted living centers, prepared/served by AHS culinary students ($5,315)
- Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, grants to AHS & Feehan graduates ($5,250)
- Scholastics Day Luncheon, top 10% of Attleboro, Feehan & Norton seniors ($4,996)
- Attleboro Food Pantries, Hebron, Self Help & St Joseph’s ($4,500)
- Christmas is for Kids, sponsorship of 20 Attleboro children ($3,500)
- Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, summer lunch program ($3,000)
- Attleboro Music Band Parents, new marching band uniforms ($3,000)
- Attleboro YMCA, Social Responsibility Alliance ($3,000)
- Community VNA, Elder Dental Program in Attleboro ($3,000)
- Keep Attleboro Beautiful, spring cleanup sponsorship ($3,000)
- The Literacy Center, Summer Teaching Program ($3,000)
- Robbins Children’s Programs, field trips & 25 pool passes for local kids ($2,283)
- Bristol Community College, Attleboro Middle School STEAM workshop ($1,800)
- Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Food ‘n Friends Cafés ($1,500)
- Attleboro YMCA, Healthy Living Alliance ($1,500)
- City of Attleboro, Vietnam Moving Wall ($1,500)
- Rotary Youth Camp, Leadership Training Weekend for three students ($1,275)
- Attleboro Arts Museum, Spring Show sponsorships ($1,100)
- SMARTS Collaborative, scholarships for Attleboro/Norton children ($1,000)
- DARE, laptop computer for DARE program management ($805)
- AHS Culinary Program, meal for Attleboro’s Big Read finale ($600)
- Attleboro Scholarship Foundation ($500)
- Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Saturday morning soup kitchen ($403)
- Kennedy-Donovan Center, music therapist ($240)
- Attleboro Public Library, tablet for Teen Summer Reading Program prize ($200)
- City of Attleboro Kids’ Halloween party ($100)
- Rotary International Foundation, Worldwide Polio Eradication, Clean Water, Literacy, Education and Peace Programs ($5,826)
- Total Attleboro Rotary Giving: $72,193
The stated mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
For meeting information, visit the Attleboro Rotary web page at https://attleborolibrary.org/ or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubOfAttleboro.
