ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Surgical Group will be relocating from 28 Sturdy St. in Attleboro to 100 O’Neil Blvd. in Attleboro on Sept. 13.
The O’Neil Boulevard address is Sturdy Memorial Associates newest state-of-the-art medical center, located less than a half-mile away from Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The building offers a wide range of medical services including primary care and internal medicine, orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy, outpatient laboratory, and now surgical consultations and procedures, according to a news release.
“We are excited to announce that Attleboro Surgical Group will be the newest addition at our brand new medical office building at 100 O’Neil Boulevard.” said Blair P. Bisher, chief operating officer, Sturdy Memorial Associates. “The proximity to the hospital and the collaborative resources at the new facility continue to expand and strengthen the Sturdy Memorial Associates network.”
Attleboro Surgical Group offers consultation services and surgical procedures on medical conditions involving the breast, endocrine system, gastrointestinal tract, colon, liver, pancreas, rectum and surgical oncology. Some minor procedures are done on-site at the discretion of the surgeon including biopsies, U/S biopsies, excisions and treatment of infections. All other surgical services are provided at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Surgeons at Attleboro Surgical Group include Thomas Roodhouse, MD, Richard Statman, MD and Colette R. Whitby, MD, FACS.
