ATTLEBORO — Bliss Creamery has teamed up with The Farmer’s Cow, a collaborative of family-owned dairy farms in Connecticut, to offer a new line of 12 natural ice cream flavors.
The Farmer’s Cow Naturally New England premium ice cream can be found in more than 550 locations in all six New England states. It is widely available in Massachusetts at Shaw’s, Star Market and Walgreens stores as well as many independent grocers, convenience stores and other food retailers.
“We are proud to partner with The Farmer’s Cow,” Max Ginsberg, second-generation co-owner of Bliss Creamery, said. “As a family-owned business, Bliss Creamery has been a part of the community in Massachusetts for nearly a century. We share their values and commitment to providing safe, wholesome food while sustaining dairy farming as a way of life in our region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.