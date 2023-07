Bristol County Savings Bank, headquartered in Taunton, held its second annual BCSB CARES: Employee Volunteer Day on June 28. The bank closed all its offices, and more than 280 employees spent the afternoon giving back at 15 different sites across the bank’s service area in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Among the sites were the Rehoboth Antiquarian Society/Carpenter Museum and Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro. Above, 30 BCSB employees got to work scraping paint off the main building at the zoo.