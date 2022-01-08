Bluestone Bank has hired David Simmons as vice president, commercial loan officer. Simmons has over 25 years of experience in commercial and industrial lending. Before joining Bluestone, he held the position of relationship manager, vice president at Citizens Bank. Simmons earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island. Bluestone Bank is based in Raynham and has branches in Mansfield, Norton and Plainville, among other communities.
***
Bristol County Savings Bank recently appointed Michael Hey to the position of assistant vice president/branch manager of the Attleboro office. Prior to joining the bank, Hey held the positions of branch manager, assistant branch manager and head bank teller for People’s Credit Union in both North Kingstown and Wakefield, R.I. He was a member of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in economics from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. Hey resides in Mansfield.
***
Alan Lowdon, director of strategic development, National Offshore Wind Institute, Bristol Community College, and professor in practice, Durham University Energy Institute, U.K., was awarded the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II on Jan. 1. Lowdon’s candidacy was proposed by the U.K. Consulate in Cambridge, Mass., and highlights his “innovations and dedicated service to U.K.-U.S. Offshore Wind Collaboration,” BCC says.
***
Kristi Brunick of Wrentham has joined Pearson Wallace Insurance. Originally from upstate New York, she graduated with a BS in business management from Ithaca College with a minor in music performance. Brunick comes to PWI from Liberty Mutual Insurance. She has lived in Wrentham since 2012 and served on the town’s elementary school committee, board of health and finance committee, and ran for town clerk in 2016.
