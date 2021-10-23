Brian A. Azar, president and CEO of Pawtucket Credit Union, has announced the following promotions and new hires:
Kevin Farrell has joined PCU as senior vice president of commercial lending and mortgage originations. He is responsible for the management and growth of the credit union’s commercial loan portfolio including real estate and business lending. Farrell previously held the position of market manager/executive vice president at Customers Bank, as well as holding leadership positions at Sovereign Bank/Banco Santander and Fleet Bank/Bank of America.
Amy DiGuilio has been promoted to assistant vice president of retail lending. She oversees the underwriting functions of home equity, direct consumer loan and indirect marine lending activities in addition to supervising the retail lending department. DiGuilio has been with the credit union for nearly 22 years, most recently serving as retail lending supervisor.
Michael Silva has been promoted to assistant vice president of IT support and service desk. His overall responsibilities include managing the first line response of information technology matters with all business lines within PCU. Silva has 22 years in the IT support field most recently serving as IT service desk manager. He lives in Rehoboth.
***
Joyce Faria, president and CEO of Cooperative Production Inc. (“CO-OP”), a Taunton-area non-profit agency supporting adults with disabilities, is retiring after four decades of service. CO-OP Chairman Raymond C. Pelote has announced that Michael Cancilliere, a resident of Barrington, R.I., will join the agency as its new president and CEO on Oct. 25.
***
Every month at every Stop & Shop location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. American Legion Post #312 in South Attleboro was selected as the November beneficiary by local store leadership at the Stop & Shop at Newman Avenue, Seekonk. The post will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased in November.
