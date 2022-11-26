Bluestone Bank and the Bluestone Bank Charitable Foundation donated $400,000 to local nonprofit organizations in 2022. As part of the bank’s commitment to the community, the Foundation, in partnership with local organizations, provides financial support to create a positive impact. One of the most significant single donations was $20,000 to support Old Colony Habitat for Humanity’s recent home project in Attleboro. Fourteen local food pantries in communities surrounding the bank, like those in Franklin and Raynham, among others, received $3,000 donations. Other organizations helped by the bank’s donations include the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, the Attleboro Arts Museum, Best Buddies Massachusetts and the Sturdy Memorial Foundation, Inc.
“As a community bank, we are always looking to support organizations that will directly benefit our local communities,” said Meg McIsaac, president of Bluestone Bank. “We are very fortunate that Bluestone was able to increase our charitable initiatives this year and support special organizations that truly make a difference in people’s lives.”