Brian Azar, president and CEO of Coastal1 Credit Union, has announced the following promotions and new hires: Carrie Abatiello, has been promoted to General Counsel Senior Vice President/Compliance Officer; Patricia Carlin has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Controller; Kathie Corrigan has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Audit Manager; Melinda Gaudreau has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Retail Administration & Digital Delivery; Michael Barry has joined the credit union as Vice President/Commercial Underwriting Manager; Rebecca Lisi has been promoted to Vice President/Indirect Lending; Greg Nowak, of Plainville, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Compliance Specialist; and Jared Rubin has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Dealer Relationship Manager.
Sheryle DeGirolamo, CRS a broker and principal with Kensington Real Estate Brokerage — Regional office in Attleboro. has been elected a director of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors for 2023. As a GBAR director, DeGirolamo will serve as an elected representative of the association’s general membership in governing the association’s policies, programs and business activities. She will act as an association ambassador promoting Realtor initiatives and communicating directly with members on behalf of GBAR leadership.
Walmart is matching customer donations 2:1 up to $1 million, unlocking up to $2 million for local charities, through its Spark Good Round Up program. The Million Dollar March Round Up campaign will run through March 31. Nonprofits must register to participate. The first 2,000 organizations that do so will receive a $250 grant. More info: www.linkedin.com/pulse/million-dollar-march-walmart-teams-up-customers-nonprofits-donate/.