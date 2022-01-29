Manet Community Health Center has hired April Stevens, LICSW, as its chief operating officer. Stevens, 32, most recently served as COO of Pine Street Inn, where she led the organization’s COVID-19 response and oversaw the delivery of client services. Earlier in her career, she worked for Father Bill’s and Mainspring in Quincy. Manet is headquartered in Quincy and has practice locations in Hull, Taunton and Attleboro.
***
Stop & Shop and the Boston-based nonprofit About Fresh have announced a partnership aimed at expanding access to fresh and healthy foods for people in need across New England. Through About Fresh’s “Fresh Connect” program, participants can use prepaid debit cards “prescribed” by healthcare providers to purchase healthy food. Stop & Shop said it is the first major retailer to make this produce available as a prescription program.
***
Nearly 50 Ninety Nine Restaurants, including ones in Foxboro and North Attleboro, will participate in this year’s annual Have a Heart fundraiser benefiting the Pine Street Inn. The fundraiser runs Feb. 7-20, with 100% of the proceeds raised going directly to New England’s largest homeless services organization. Customers can donate in-person or online.