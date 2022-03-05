Landscape Oasis of Norfolk has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service for the sixth time on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design. Landscape Oasis, a residential landscape design and landscape construction firm, says it was chosen by homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.7 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
***
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at Patriot Place. To celebrate, it will offer special discounts and giveaways from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13. Tropical Smoothie is in the North Marketplace across from Davio’s, Olympia Sports and Wormtown Brewery. Along with smoothies, it offers salads, flatbreads, wraps, quesadillas and sandwiches.
***
From March 7 to April 25, Bristol Community College is offering free virtual webinars focused on professional and technical skill development for job seekers, educators, employers and employees. The short webinars focus on Career Exploration & Personal Branding, Upskilling Sessions focusing on workplace technical skills, and Professional and Organizational Training. To register or to see a complete listing of the courses’ focus and topics, visit https://bristolcc.coursestorm.com/category/free-courses. More info: email BusinessSolutions@bristolcc.edu or call 774.357.2154.
***
Also, Amazon announced Friday it is partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide the opportunity for fully-funded college tuition to its employees. Bristol Community College is one of two Massachusetts schools involved. The other is the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology.