The RI Hospitality Association recently named Mansfield resident Randy Nason, chief executive officer of Seven Stars Bakery, as the 2022 recipient of the Restaurateur of the Year Award in the Coffee House. Nason has more than three decades of experience working in the restaurant industry. Under his direction, Seven Stars expanded its retail footprint with two additional locations, developed a new production facility and grew its revenue by 20%. Within the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nason redesigned the bakery’s operating procedures and led the company back to 80% of its typical sales volume, RIHA said.
Manet Community Health Center has received an award from Massachusetts Health Quality Partners for being one of the top practices in Massachusetts for patient experience in primary care. The “MHQP Patient Experience Awards” is an annual program introduced in 2018 by MHQP, a non-profit measurement and reporting organization that brings together providers, health plans, and patients to improve the quality of patient care experiences in Massachusetts. Manet received recognition for Distinction in Patient-Provider Communications for adult care.
Jesse Dugan, local owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Norton, received two Project of the Year awards at the company’s annual conference held Jan. 9 to 11 in Orlando, Fla. To qualify for the award, the franchisees must have won a Project of the Month award in the previous year. The projects were then voted on by Kitchen Tune-Up franchisees from across the nation.