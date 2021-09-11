Lisa Levesque, a FocalPoint Business Coach from Foxboro, won My Pinnacle Network’s 2021 Most Altruistic Networking Ninja Award. She is a member of the organization’s Mansfield group. The Rookie of the Year award went to Robin Clapp of Web Design by Robin, a Rehoboth-based firm. She is also with the Mansfield group.
