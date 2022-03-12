Pawtucket Credit Union has announced the following promotions and new hires:
Heather Thurber has been promoted to vice president of Human Resources. She has over 19 years of experience in the human resources field most recently serving as AVP/Human Resources.
Suzana Carey of Rehoboth has been promoted to assistant vice president of Asset Liability Management. She has over 11 years of experience in the finance field most recently serving as financial analyst.
Carla Martins has been promoted to assistant vice president/senior credit analyst in the Commercial Lending Department. She has over 15 years of experience in the finance field most recently serving as commercial credit analyst.
Jennifer Stanford has been promoted to assistant vice president of Internal Audit. She has over 19 years of experience in the finance field most recently serving as senior staff auditor.
Audra Joseph has been promoted to mortgage loan originator. She has over eight years of experience in the mortgage lending field most recently serving as mortgage specialist.
Isaias Perez of Franklin has been promoted to mortgage loan originator. He has over 13 years of experience in the banking field most recently serving as branch manager.
***
Shazia Latif, MD, has joined Milford Regional Physician Group. Latif sees patients at Franklin Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine. Board certified in pediatrics, she comes to MRPG from Sturdy Pediatrics Associates in Attleboro, where she spent the last 15 years. In addition, she held the position of chief, Department of Pediatrics, at Sturdy in 2009, and then again in 2017.
***
Christopher Brillant, C2EX, RRC/ISC, Realtor, a real estate agent with Greater Boston Association of Realtors, has earned the REALTORS Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
***
Ticketmaster has announced an extension of its long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. As Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will continue to facilitate ticketing for all games, concerts and events held at Gillette.