Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Will Mendonca to the position of vice president/senior commercial loan officer. In this capacity, he is responsible for the development and management of commercial loan and deposit relationships in the Southcoast and Greater Taunton regions while based at the bank’s Downtown New Bedford office. Will is a Taunton resident.
LifeBrand, a social media tech startup that offers solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, has announced a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment. The partnership includes in-stadium branding, signage and on-site activations at Gillette Stadium, and Kraft Sports + Entertainment also intends to utilize LifeBrand’s technology for their personnel to help strengthen their online presence, the company said.
Joe DiMaria has been named associate vice president, student success at Bristol Community College. DiMaria comes to Bristol after serving as Dean of Students at Massasoit Community College. He received his bachelor of arts in English from the University of New Hampshire, his master’s in teaching (secondary English education) from Boston University, and his juris doctor from Northeastern University School of Law. He is completing his doctor of education in community college leadership from Morgan State University in Baltimore.
