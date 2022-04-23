North Easton Savings Bank has promoted Christopher St. Andre to assistant vice president, commercial credit administrator team leader. In this role, St. Andre will support the commercial lending department by overseeing loan analysis, processing, and administration functions. A resident of Whitman, St. Andre has advanced through progressively more responsible positions during his six years with the bank. His efforts have greatly helped the bank successfully partner with local commercial clients, North Easton Savings said in a press release.
***
Joseph M. Zaccheo has been promoted to president and CEO of Sullivan Tire Co., a family-owned and operated business with 111 locations throughout New England. Zaccheo has been with Sullivan Tire for 26 years. A licensed CPA, he started out in the finance department and was promoted to chief financial officer and then chief operating officer. Robert D. Sullivan will remain chairman of the board and Paul J. Sullivan will be vice chair.
***
Sturdy Memorial Podiatry Associates is relocating to Sturdy Memorial Associates North Attleboro Medical Center. Podiatrists Michael Harrington, DPM and Benjamin Knabel, DPM will begin seeing patients at the new location on Monday, April 25. “By consolidating podiatry and primary care resources into one medical facility, we continue to provide high quality care to our communities of patients, close to home,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Fu, M.D., said.