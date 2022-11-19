Bluestone Bank has been ranked #1 in both the Commercial Lending and Investment/ Money Management categories by Banker & Tradesman in its Best of 2022 awards. Bluestone’s commercial real estate experts help finance the purchase, renovation, repurposing, and development of commercial properties, including multi-family housing and mixed-use properties, industrial facilities, retail buildings, and more. The bank offers a wide range of commercial loan products and business loans, which provide working capital, installment financing, and owner-occupied real estate mortgages.
National Grid has announced it will distribute a combined $1 million to 10 food bank and hunger prevention programs across Massachusetts. The Greater Boston Food Bank, which serves 600 partner agencies and food distribution sites across eastern Massachusetts, will receive $400,000. Project Bread, a nonprofit that connects people to federal nutrition programs and provides for food for households on tight budgets, will receive $100,000.
The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub raised more than $387,000 for local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout New England and upstate New York during its annual Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser held Oct. 1-31. All 101 Ninety Nine restaurants were involved in helping to provide for 59 local chapters with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the clubs and members.
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott has announced the hiring of Michael Ramos to oversee the sheriff department’s outreach as the new community affairs director. Ramos previously held positions with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Correction, and most recently served as the Fatherhood Initiative coordinator for the state through Children’s Trust.
Dean College in Franklin has announced Adam Keyes as its new vice president for student success and campus life. Keyes will be responsible for student success programs, campus life and community engagement. Dean also announced Paul Vaccaro as the new vice president for enrollment services. Vaccaro will oversee areas related to admissions, enrollment operations, admissions marketing and admissions information systems.