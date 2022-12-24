Bluestone Bank Vice President & Area Sales Manager Mary Buck recently closed a deal for first-time homebuyer Jonathan Connon under MassHousing’s MassDREAMS program. The program provides support, including expanded down payment assistance, for those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Connon was referred to Buck by one of her realtor partners, John Hagberg, owner of All Business Realty in Norton. Hagberg suggested Connon reach out to Buck to obtain a pre-approval as a first-time buyer, knowing Bluestone Bank was offering the MassHousing MassDREAMS grant to qualified buyers. Connon was able to make an offer and close the deal in just 30 days, in time for the holiday season.
***
At its annual meeting on Dec. 8, the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA) honored Mansfield resident and Norwell attorney Elizabeth Caruso with its Outstanding Chapter Member of the Year award. The award recognized her commitment to events and committees supporting the chapter’s elder law advocacy efforts.
***
Juri Love, a Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter correspondent, was featured during a presentation by the Women in Film and Video New England chapter during the organization’s Dec. 12 meeting at GBH in Boston. Love, a Foxboro resident, made a testimonial video about how the organization has helped her as a filmmaker after she received the 2021 grand prize for Outstanding Women of the Boston 48 Hour Film Project. During that project, she created a 5- to 7-minute film in 48 hours with required elements.