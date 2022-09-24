Bristol County Savings Bank was named one of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal for the sixth consecutive year at the publication’s 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards held Sept. 8. The bank announced in a news release it climbed five places from the previous year with a ranking of No. 35 on the BBJ list of 95 companies that granted at least $100,000 to Massachusetts non-profits during the 2021 calendar year. Through its Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, the bank awarded more than $1.9 million to various Massachusetts 501©(3) organizations last year.
------
The New England Center for Children, which provides autism education and research, has announced Samantha Dykes of Wrentham as a winner of the 2022 Myrna E. Libby Scholar Award. The award, established in 2009, honors an NECC staff member who is enrolled in each of its two onsite graduate programs — Simmons University and Western New England University — whose work exemplifies the late Myrna Libby’s vision that research guides the education and treatment of individuals with autism. Dykes received a financial award of $2,000.