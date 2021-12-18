The Boston RV & Camping Expo will return to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from Friday to Monday, Jan. 14-17 (MLK Day weekend). Among experts and pros on hand will be Janine Pettit, founder of the Girl Camper Community and Magazine; Chris Dougherty, technical director, RV Enthusiast Magazine; Randy Murray, services director, Pete’s RV Center; Ryan Hadley, TRIC RV Repair and Maintenance; and Mike Sokol, author of RV Electrical Safety. There will also be video presentations from bloggers, journalists and industry experts. For more information and e-tickets visit www.BostonRVExpo.com or call 800-251-1563.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and Citizens Bank are again sponsoring a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Free admission will be offered to Massachusetts residents. For 20 consecutive years, Citizens has sponsored the MFA’s MLK Day community celebration, which has welcomed more than 120,000 visitors to enjoy free performances, tours, talks, art-making activities and more.
