For the 29th year, Dermody Cleaners in Taunton, which has a delivery service in Attleboro and Mansfield, is conducting its annual “Coats For Kids” drive in December and January. Dermody will clean donated coats free of charge for distribution to area families in need.
***
Customers who live in Massachusetts will soon be able to use WIC benefits for pickup and delivery purchases from 27 Walmart stores in the state. The retailer is taking part in a program with the USDA, Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition and the Massachusetts WIC agency to pilot WIC online payment. Massachusetts and Washington are the only states taking part in the pilot with Walmart, the company says. It rolls out later next year.
***
Bristol Community College will hold the third-annual Water Careers Awareness Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, The virtual event is designed for those interested in entering the field of water treatment, as well as for current water treatment employees interested in increasing their skills and earning training contact hours. It’s free and open to all. Register at https://forms.office.com/r/STJF6bxmnE.
