State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, has been named Senate Chair of the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. The caucus was formed in 2014 and represents a bipartisan effort consisting of more than 60 legislators from around the Commonwealth who serve as a link for the issues that affect the manufacturing industry in Massachusetts. The caucus focuses on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors.
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will feature a record 10 concerts this year, surpassing the previous mark of nine set in 2016 and 2022. Gillette set the record with the announcement that Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are adding a second show at the venue in August. Right now, the lineup includes Taylor Swift, May 19, 20 and 21; Ed Sheeran, June 30 and July 1; Luke Combs, July 22; Beyoncé, Aug. 1; Bruce Springsteen, Aug. 24 and 26; and Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, Sept. 23.
Members from 10 chambers of commerce will be gathering at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville on April 10 to celebrate opening day for harness racing in Massachusetts. The chambers include Cranberry Country, Metro South, Neponset River Regional, One South Coast, Plymouth, Taunton Area, Tri-County, Tri-Town, United Regional and Walpole. Contact United Regional President Jack Lank at jack@unitedregionalchamber.org to register for the event or if you want to sponsor a race.
The Black Dog will collaborate with Shultz’s Guest House to host a dog adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, on Heritage Court in Suite 330 at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The store will be running a 20% off sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting the shelter.