Bristol County Savings Bank recently promoted three officers in the Commercial Lending Department: Tim Chaves to first senior vice president/commercial lending; Linda Sternfelt to senior vice president/chief credit officer; and Michael Patacao to senior vice president/commercial lending and team leader for the Taunton region. “As our lending department has grown along with the bnk, the depth, complexity and challenges of its various functions have increased and accelerated,” said John Silva, the bank’s executive vice president/chief lending officer. “Promoting Tim, Linda and Michael to these expanded roles will best prepare the bank for future succession while meeting our customers’ needs and expectations and ensuring a strong foundation for continued growth.”
Also, Bristol County Savings was named one of the top charitable contributors in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year at the publication’s 2021 Corporate Citizenship Awards held virtually on Sept. 9. The bank was ranked No. 40 on the BBJ list of a record 98 companies that granted at least $100,000 to Massachusetts non-profits during the 2020 calendar year. Through its charitable foundation, the bank awarded more than $1.9 million to various Massachusetts 501(c)(3) organizations last year.
Dean College in Franklin has been ranked 28th in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Regional Colleges, North category. This is the 11th consecutive year that Dean has made the list. Additionally, Dean placed 5th in the category for Best Undergraduate Teaching. “We are thrilled to be recognized by U.S. News and our peer institutions once again this year,” said Dr. Paula M. Rooney, Dean College president. “It signals the overall strength of Dean’s academic experience and the emphasis we place on student success.”
Bristol Community College’s Paralegal & Legal Studies program was recently granted approval from the American Bar Association through August 2028. The ABA approves paralegal education programs that meet its standards to promote high-quality paralegal education, training and educational standards. The approval makes Bristol one of only six approved programs in Massachusetts and one of four community college paralegal programs to be approved by the national organization.
Mike Shain of Bay Equity Home Loans will host an in-person homebuyer seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Tri-County Technical High School in Franklin. The cost is $15, which goes to support Tri-County Adult Education Programs. Shain and a panel of experts — an attorney, a local realtor and a home inspector — will discuss the importance of good credit, finding the right mortgage loan program, the benefits of pre-approval, zero and low-down payment options, and the difference between buyer agents and listing agents. Registration is required. Call 508-528-5400 ext. 126 or visit: Tri-County Online Registration (xenegrade.com). Click on “Course Search” on the left navigation bar and type in “home buyer seminar.” Tri-County is located at 147 Pond St., Franklin.
Mansfield Public Library will offer an online job search and resume submittal wWorkshop with Gary Gekow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Gekow will analyze and discuss numerous online search strategies including job alerts, job boards, job aggregators, and company employment pages. He will then discuss how to best utilize these websites for submitting one’s resume. Gekow is a senior employment specialist/career coach with 30 years of recruiting and employment services experience in the Boston staffing industry. He works closely with client companies in many industries and job seekers in various specialties. The event is free and open to all. Registration is required for invitation to Zoom meeting room. Registrants will receive the invitation to the Zoom meeting room on the day of the event. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events. More info: call 508-261-7380 ext. 3 or email mansfieldref@sailsinc.org.
