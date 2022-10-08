Bluestone Bank is inviting the community to a shred event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at 756 Orchard St., Raynham. Participants can securely discard old bank statements, credit card statements, school and work papers, etc. The event is free.
David Kroll has joined the Jack Conway Mansfield office as a real estate agent. The South Easton resident has experience in sales, negotiations, and a background in understanding real estate transactions, according to a news release.
All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York are participating in the annual Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser this month, with all funds raised going directly to local Boys & Girls Club chapters throughout the communities Ninety Nine Restaurants serve. For more details, visit 99restaurants.com.
AAA Northeast in collaboration with Innovation Studio is launching DRIVING 2043, an accelerator program to support local startup founders within AAA Northeast’s territory who are developing and scaling new automotive solutions for the transition to electric vehicles. It will offer intensive training for up to 10 entrepreneurs interested in developing mobility-based solutions that will shape the next 20 years. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by completing the DRIVING 2043 online application form at tfaforms.com/5011381.