Bluestone Bank has hired Matthew Pretti as vice president to its commercial lending team. Pretti joins the bank with over 10 years of experience in commercial lending. He has been involved in all areas of commercial lending including commercial and industrial, construction, and commercial real estate financing.
Heidi Yates-Akbaba, vice president of finance at Plainridge Park Casino, has joined the board at Old Colony Habitat for Humanity. “Heidi brings over 20 years of experience to the table with an outstanding background in finance. She has the propensity for leadership, strategy, numbers, stats, analytics, building a plan, seeing the big picture, connecting the right people and making it all come together,” Old Colony said in its announcement. Yates-Akbaba will also serve on the marketing/development committee.
BankNewport has named Cody Wims of Seekonk vice president, digital marketing manager. In his new role, he will lead the bank’s digital marketing team, managing the campaign development, measurement and marketing technologies that support BankNewport’s business objectives. Prior to joining BankNewport, Wims was the marketing operations manager for NWN Carousel, and before that, the senior digital marketing manager for Schneider Electric.