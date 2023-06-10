Dave Barry, who owns the Towne Tavern & Tap in North Attleboro and the Towne Tavern & Treehouse in Pembroke, is in the process of purchasing Lindsey’s, a Wareham family restaurant that closed last November after 74 years in business. Barry confirmed the sale to WBSM in Wareham and said the former Lindsey’s will become a Towne Tavern & Tap location as well. Barry said he expects the sale to close sometime in the next couple of months, and then he will take a few months to renovate the former Lindsey’s before officially opening in the fall.
Beth Stentiford of Norton, sous chef at TPC Boston in Norton, was recently given the A. James Clark Award as the employee of the year for the TPC Network. A TPC representative says state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, visited the club June 1 for the presentation of a resolution to Stentiford. Howitt is pictured giving her with the honor.
Jule Gomes Noack, president and CEO of HMEA, has decided to transition into retirement after more than 36 years with the organization. With the merger of HMEA and Advocates on track and a strong senior leadership team remaining in place at HMEA, Noack believes her work is complete and the successful merger is a fitting capstone to her career, HMEA says. Her last day will align with the next merger milestone date: June 30. Based in Franklin, HMEA provides services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Marquis Cooper of Attleboro has been elected to serve a second year on the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants board of directors. Cooper is a principal at Boston Scientific, where he oversees a team of analysts and completes planning and execution of various audit and advisory projects for the company’s divisions, sales offices and finance organization.
Dean College has been named a 2023-2024 College of Distinction for Excellence in Hands-On Learning and Student Success. It is the eighth consecutive year that Dean has earned the honor.